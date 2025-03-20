Donate Now!
Changing to the ‘Gulf of America’ is ready for Florida House floor votes

Posted on March 20, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
WMNF News: Beach dunes
Dunes on Sand Key along the Gulf of Mexico. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News, Sept. 2009

A pair of measures that would replace the Gulf of Mexico in state laws and educational materials are headed to the House floor. The Republican-controlled House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines Thursday to advance bills aimed at carrying out President Donald Trump’s move to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.” One of the measures (HB 549), sponsored by Miami Republican Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, would require state agencies to update geographic materials to reflect the name change. Also, county school boards and charter school governing boards would have to begin acquiring instructional and library materials that reflect the Gulf of America name as collections are acquired. The committee also approved a separate bill (HB 575) seeking to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America in 52 sections of state laws. If approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the changes would take effect July 1. Similar bills are moving through the committee process in the Florida Senate.

Tags
, , ,

