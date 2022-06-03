“Characters Matters” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Johnny Depp has played many memorable characters over the years. Some of these characters include:’Edward Scissorhands’ (1990),’Ed Wood’ (1994), and Captain Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean series. When asked a question during an interview with Natalie Morales from the Today Show about getting “lost in his roles”, Depp responded by saying, “The last thing I want to look like is myself, if I did the same thing over and over, I would not only bore myself, but also the audience.”

Depp has indeed wowed his audience with his performances over the years through the various characters that he portrayed. However in 2016 Depp’s moral character became a subject of discussion when his former wife (Amber Heard) accused Depp of Domestic Violence. Two years later Heard went on to publish an Op-Ed in the Washington Post which implied that Depp abused her over the course of their year-long marriage. However, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, a jury found Amber Heard liable for defaming Johnny Depp and awarded Depp $15 in Damages while Heard won $2 in a counter-suit.

After the verdict was announced, Depp, who was not present in the court at the time, released a statement on Instagram, that the jury “gave me my life back.”

Our character and/or others perception of our character can have a profound impact on our reputation which can then negatively impact our lives.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the importance of how “Character matters” in our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!