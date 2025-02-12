Chemtrails bill advances in State Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Marla Maples and State Senator Ileana Garcia flanked by members of Global Wellness Forum. Photo by: itsmarlamaples, IG (2/11/2025)

Republican lawmakers in Florida want to investigate chemtrails. A bill advanced during Tuesday’s meeting of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources committee.

State Senator Ileana Garcia sponsored Senate Bill 56 to investigate concerns about chemicals being released into the atmosphere…

“…for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, the weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.” Global Wellness Forum founder Marla Maples is the ex-wife of President Donald Trump, and mother to his daughter Tiffany Trump, and spoke in support of the bill. Similar legislation passed recently in Tennessee, but Maples said that they have not determined who is responsible for the alleged chemical releases.

“and they are looking to see who is actually behind it now. I’m not privy to that information what the most recent investigations have shown, but I’m definitely going to get back to them.”

Democratic Senator Tina Polsky said air quality is more of a federal issue, but she thinks that with Maples involved, there could yet be hope on that front.

“Do you know anyone in the federal government who might be able to help us with this problem?” “I sure do, and I believe I’m going to do everything I can. This is my goal. There’s a reason behind everything, and I’m so happy to be able to stand here today and say, ‘yes, yes, yes!’” “Great, well spread the word. You know how to get to the top.” “I sure do, thank you.”

Following several hurricane impacts in Florida last year, conspiracy theorists, and elected officials have blamed Democrats for using weather modification to both create hurricanes, and attempt to prevent climate change.

Chemtrails have long been conflated with condensation caused by airplane exhaust, but supporters of the bill allege that chemicals containing heavy metals such as aluminum are being released by aircraft. Supporters of the bill also claimed that chemical trails in the sky are the result of deliberate cloud seeding, a theory that suggests silver iodide and other substances are being used to intentionally modify the weather.

Polsky questioned Garcia over the notion that anyone would want to use chemicals to dim the sky to fight climate change, or even create more rain, but Garcia would not name any specific group.

The bill advanced on a 6 to 3 vote along party lines and will now go on to the Senate Criminal Justice Committee followed by the Senate Rules Committee.