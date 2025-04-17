Cheo Pardo: Reimagining Latin music beyond Los Amigos Invisibles

Photo by Maria Jose Govea

Former Los Amigos Invisibles frontman José Luis “Cheo” Pardo discusses his musical journey, creative evolution, and upcoming performance at Tampa’s Tropical Heatwave 2025 .

In a recent interview with Isha del Valle from WMNF 88.5’s LatinX show, José Luis “Cheo” Pardo, former leader of the acclaimed Venezuelan band Los Amigos Invisibles, shared insights about his solo career, musical influences, and upcoming performance at Tampa’s Tropical Heatwave festival on May 10, 2025.

From Band Member to Solo Artist: A Happy Accident

Cheo’s transition from band frontman to solo artist wasn’t planned. “It was truly a happy accident,” he explained. After years of collaborative success with Los Amigos Invisibles, Cheo found himself exploring new sonic territories and production techniques that eventually blossomed into a full-fledged solo career.

“I had like 2 months without anything going on I was like I’ll just make a record I’ll just make a record of my own And I started making I did the record and the record Thomas Cookman the record label from Nacional Records put it out and it did amazing People was like: oh we love the record I was like okay I guess I’m an artist again“ Cheo

The Brooklyn Music Scene and Creative Freedom

Now based in Brooklyn, Cheo described the area’s music scene as both inspiring and overwhelming. “it’s like okay tonight for example there’s a band playing bolero that I want to go see and there’s a jazz band that I want to go see and there’s another Dj that has an R&B party it’s like oh my god,” he said. This creative environment has profoundly influenced his production style and collaborations.

Latin Music’s Evolution and the Importance of Uniqueness

When discussing the current state of Latin music, particularly the rise of cumbia in global popularity, Cheo emphasized the importance of authenticity. “I wish I’ve known about cumbia like 40 years ago I mean to make a cumbia man because like everybody it’s so easy to make people dance when you play cumbia.“

He specifically highlighted how cumbia has become a powerful force in contemporary music scenes, crossing borders and influencing artists worldwide.

The Golden Age of Music Discovery

Despite industry challenges, Cheo believes we’re living in a golden age for music discovery. “People are always saying like the music in the seventies was better the music in the nineties was better and it’s like no no no there’s a lot of great music happening right now just like open your ears,” he remarked.

Cheo revealed his own methods for discovering new music, emphasizing the importance of community and word-of-mouth even in the streaming era.

From Underground to Touring: A Musical Journey

Reflecting on his journey from Venezuela’s underground music scene to international touring, Cheo shared stories about Los Amigos Invisibles’ early struggles and eventual breakthrough. “We were from playing in little bars in Venezuela to touring on a minivan which was great because we were not it was not like a jump to the fame whatever it’s like you gotta work hard you gotta like like tour the States.“

This experience has informed his approach to his solo career and collaborations.

Future Musical Explorations

Looking ahead, Cheo revealed ambitious plans to incorporate tango and flamenco elements into his productions. “I like a tango project it would be great I love that that’s so funny and I’m leaning into flamenco now I’m having this romance with Madrid going a lot to Spain so I love I mean I’m in love with the gypsy factor of flamenco.”

As Cheo prepares for his performance at Tropical Heatwave 2025 on May 10th, fans can anticipate a musical experience that draws from his rich past while pointing toward an even more adventurous future, a fitting representation of Latin music reimagined through his unique artistic lens.

For tickets and more information about Tropical Heatwave 2025, visit WMNF’s official website or contact the station directly.