Children ages 12 and up can get vaccinated at these Hillsborough schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools announced in an email Saturday that it is partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County to host seven COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 12 years and older.

First coronavirus vaccination doses

“The vaccination clinics will be held Friday, June 11, from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. There are no appointments required. The clinics will be held in the school’s gymnasium or auditorium. A parent or legal guardian must be present when the vaccination occurs. The clinics will be held at the following school sites:”

School Site Location Gaither High School 16200 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa Middleton High School 4801 North 22nd Street, Tampa Newsome High School 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia Robinson High School 6311 S. Lois Ave., Tampa Sickles High School 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa Strawberry Crest High School 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover Wharton High School 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

Second vaccination dose July 1 and 2

“Vaccination teams will be on hand to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will return to the same school sites on Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2 for the second dose.

First Dose, June 11, 3-9 p.m. or June 12, 9 a.m.- 3p.m.

Second Dose, July 1, 3-9 p.m. or July 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.”

Vaccinations are free

“There is no out-of-pocket cost to families to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any of the above locations.

“We are grateful that the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County continues to prioritize the health and safety of our students. These vaccine clinics are an opportunity for interested families to protect their children against the effects of COVID-19. With just two and a half months until the start of a new school year, we want to assure our parents that we are here with resources and supports to provide a safe learning environment on all campuses,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.



“Several Hillsborough County Public Schools students produced a video that includes testimonials to support COVID-19 vaccinations for teens. The students, who all attend Robinson High School, are board members with the Teen Connect Youth Advisory Board through Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County. The video https://youtu.be/dMMawr5OwrY hopes to educate teens and youth on vaccinations.”

