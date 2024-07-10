Donate Now!
Christmas is coming early this year for an event in Hudson

Posted on by Tyler Jacob Oldano
A painted picture of two flamingos wearing red santa hats surrounded by a beach landscape with water and palm trees.
Christmas in July event flyer from 2022. Photo provided by The Positive Difference for WMNF News.

An event aimed at bringing holiday cheer to the summer heat is a one-day event that provides free, fun activities for children.

The nonprofit The Positive Difference is organizing it.

The event unites small businesses and nonprofits with the community, all while keeping costs as low as possible. And the organization’s founder Rhiannon McFarling said the lack of a price tag helps focus more on what each organization can bring to the table.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s about individuals using the skills, talents, and abilities to come together to create something positive, she said. 

She said she wants the event to showcase the power of positivity and inspire people, especially her daughter. 

“My daughter is three-and-a-half now,” McFarling said. “I can’t wait for her to be able to grow and see how that positivity grows every year.”

For many families, the cost can be a prohibitive factor when planning summer activities or just spending a day out.

“You get there and then all of a sudden, you have to pay for parking. Oh, (it’s a) free festival,” she said. “And then you get in, and it’s $20 to park for this ‘free festival.'”

So, for this event, everyone can participate.

Christmas in July is free to attend, and the only part that has a cost is if you choose to enter a raffle – for which activities and prizes are donated by the attending businesses and nonprofits. 

The event will have activities like face painting, a scavenger hunt, spots to take photos, and more.

The third annual Christmas in July is Sat., July 13, at The Angelus (12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson, FL, 34669) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

