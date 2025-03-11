Chuck Prophet returns to Tropical Heatwave with new cumbia sound

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Chuck Prophet of Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes performs at The 1865 on March 4, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns)

WMNF is thrilled to announce the return of a fan favorite to our Tropical Heatwave festival lineup. Chuck Prophet, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer, will be bringing his new project—Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes—to the 2025 celebration!

A Familiar Face with a Fresh Sound

Many longtime WMNF listeners will remember Chuck’s electrifying performances at previous Tropical Heatwave festivals with The Mission Express. This time, Prophet returns with an exciting new musical direction that perfectly captures the festive spirit of our event.

From Psychedelic Rock to Cumbia Rhythms

After making his mark in the American psychedelic/desert rock group Green on Red in the 1980s, Prophet has continually evolved as an artist. The California-based musician has collaborated with numerous talented artists throughout his career, including co-writing all the songs on Alejandro Escovedo’s acclaimed album “Real Animal” in 2008.

His musical journey took another bold turn in 2009 when he traveled to Mexico City to record “Let Freedom Ring,” a collection of what he called “political songs for nonpolitical people.” The Village Voice notably compared this album to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

“Wake the Dead”: A Musical Rebirth

Prophet’s latest musical adventure emerged from one of life’s greatest challenges. After receiving a stage four lymphoma diagnosis that forced him off the road and into treatment, Chuck found solace in music.

“I was going through a tunnel,” he recalled. “It was dark. But I had music: music to play, music to listen to, music to get me out of my head. Music was my savior.”

During his recovery, Prophet became captivated by Cumbia, a genre he first discovered at a weekly event in San Francisco’s Mission district. This fascination led to regular jam sessions in Salinas with the band Quiensave?—a group of brothers from the central coast farming community.

These collaborations culminated in “Wake the Dead,” released in October 2024 through Yep Rock Records. The album’s title track serves as an anthem about reckoning with forces beyond our control while learning to let go—a theme that resonates throughout the collection.

The Joy of Cumbia

What draws Prophet to Cumbia is its inclusive, communal spirit. “One of the things I love most about Cumbia music is that it’s all about the dancing,” he explains. “It’s as much about the audience as the musicians. When punk rock came along, it erased the line between the stage and crowd, and Cumbia has a similar effect of breaking down those barriers and bringing everyone together in the moment.”

He adds, “There’s something about dancing that’s life affirming. It’s a means of personal expression and celebration and human connection no matter where you come from or what language you speak.”

Darkness and Light

Despite the serious health challenges that inspired this musical direction, Prophet emphasizes the album’s hopeful tone. “I never want to be a downer,” he says. “This record doesn’t shy away from darkness, but it always feels hopeful. When I was growing up listening to the Clash and their flirtations with reggae, the thing I remember most is how the music hit me, how it made me feel. The more you listened, the more was revealed, but on the most fundamental level, those records just felt good, and that was really important to me with this album.”

A Special Homecoming

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes at Tropical Heatwave 2025! Accompanied by his talented wife, Stephanie Finch (singer, keyboardist, and guitarist), Chuck is sure to deliver an unforgettable performance that celebrates life, connection, and the healing power of music.

Get your tickets now for what promises to be one of the highlights of WMNF’s signature festival here!