Citrus County Commission proposes canal name change

Posted on February 20, 2025 • by Noah
There’s a movement in Citrus County to rename the Cross Florida Barge Canal.

The proclamation was raised during last Wednesday’s county commission meeting to rename the barge the American Freedom Canal, as first reported by the website Just Wright Citrus. 

The proclamation said the canal “serves as a critical conduit for both recreational pursuits and national security operations,” and renaming the canal “promotes the restoration of names reflecting American ideals.” 

The Cross Florida Barge Canal was a proposed canal route that would’ve connected the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.

Construction was halted in 1971 and it’s now called the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway. 

Carr led the opposition to the canal with her conversation group Florida Defenders of the Environment. The land was named after her in 1998, one year after she died.

Republican commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he would want to consult Carr’s family before renaming the canal. He made a motion to deny the proposal before rescinding it.

“It would’ve been appropriate to go to that family and say, ‘We’ve got an idea about renaming the canal,'” Kinnard said. “‘We want to honor our veterans, we want to honor Marjorie Harris Carr’s legacy, what do you think about doing this cooperatively as a group?’” 

The commission said they will further discuss the name change. 

