City leaders hold town hall meeting in New Tampa

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Five people sit at a long table with a black tablecloth in front of a yellow wall and a mounted big screen television.
State leaders speak to New Tampa residents about issues plaguing their community. Left to right: State Rep. Fentrice Driskill, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Council member Luis Viera, TPD Deputy Chief Brett Owen, TPD Major Les Richardson. Photo by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News.

Around 60 people attended a Town Hall meeting in Tampa Palms on Tuesday. City leaders talked about the recent string of homicides, and other issues plaguing the community

Nearly a month ago, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw spoke to residents during a similar meeting about a series of shootings and homicides in the area.

But for the latest meeting, it was Tampa Police Deputy Chief Brett Owen giving updates on several of the same cases – including the double homicide on June 21 at Portofino Apartments.

Despite the case being solved, some residents still say the incident still puts them on edge.

“This is a situation where two subjects passed away in this case. They met up for a narcotics transaction, one suspect gets into the backseat of the victim’s vehicle, and immediately points a firearm at him through this transaction,” Owen said. “They exchanged gunfire, and ultimately, these two subjects succumbed to their injuries.”

Owen says overall though, there has been a lot of good work happening in New Tampa with general crime.

Especially with self-initiated activity from law enforcement – which is where officers are more active in patrolling the community compared to only responding to calls. Owen said numbers for that are up 55% year to date.

Mayor Jane Castor gave an overview of the city’s budget and told residents some of the city’s main issues are intertwined: transportation, housing affordability, and workforce development.

Castor said mass transit could solve a lot of issues with transportation in the city.

But in a community value survey of Tampa residents, Castor said 83% of respondents don’t use the bus system and have no intentions of starting.  

“But also you have to change the culture. Because if you look up in the northeast, and some other areas, riding the bus is a viable form of transportation,” she said. “When you come down to the south, it’s for poor people.”

The mayor said that way of thinking has to change.

Castor said many people buy a car as soon as they have enough money and then don’t use public transportation any longer. But younger generations moving into the city without cars may help change the mindset. 

Some residents offered ideas on adding bus lines and transit stations for people to park and ride, but a big issue for people at the meeting was the state of the roads in general, especially potholes.

