Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

City of St Petersburg hosts sandbag distribution

Posted on July 10, 2025 • by Colleen Cole
Share

On Saturday, the City of St Petersburg is hosting the next Second Saturday sand bag distribution event.

This event will be held at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building from 7 AM to 3:30 PM. According to a press release from City of St Petersburg, “with hurricane season in full swing, the City encourages residents to pick up sandbags before a storm threatens the community.” Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags and residents must show proof of residency to pick up their sandbags.

For more information visit: www.stpete.org/Sandbags

More information on how to be prepared for Hurricane Season: www.stpete.org/Hurricane

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Talking Animals: All about the proposed bear hunt

Adam Sugalski who leads the efforts of Bear Defenders recalls...

migrants / immigration
About 200 Marines sent to Florida to support ICE immigration crackdown

Listen: Approximately 200 Marines have arrived in Florida from North...

Entertainment worker dressed as Minnie Mouse by alvarobueno via iStock for WMNF News
Trump administration proposes weakening a worker safety rule

Learn how the new OSHA proposal could affect worker safety,...

The Scoop: Thur. July 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include federal judge blocks law restricting ballot initiatives,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Gen X Redux
Player position: