City of St Petersburg hosts sandbag distribution

On Saturday, the City of St Petersburg is hosting the next Second Saturday sand bag distribution event.

This event will be held at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building from 7 AM to 3:30 PM. According to a press release from City of St Petersburg, “with hurricane season in full swing, the City encourages residents to pick up sandbags before a storm threatens the community.” Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags and residents must show proof of residency to pick up their sandbags.

For more information visit: www.stpete.org/Sandbags

More information on how to be prepared for Hurricane Season: www.stpete.org/Hurricane