Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

City of St. Petersburg is hosting a hazardous waste collection

Posted on March 25, 2025 • by Colleen Cole
Share

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held at 6605 5th avenue N, from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

According to a press release from City of St. Petersburg, residents are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste items where trained professionals will ensure the waste items are disposed in a safe, environmentally friendly manner.

Items that will be accepted for the collection include:

  • Antifreeze
  • Gas
  • Household chemicals
  • Oil
  • Lawn and garden chemicals
  • Mercury-containing devices
  • Paint products
  • Pool/spa products
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Signal flares

For more information go to:stpete.org/Collection

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Local media powerhouses join forces: WMNF and The Gabber announce content sharing partnership

In a strategic move to strengthen local journalism, WMNF 88.5FM...

Florida highway. Pathway program for students in civil construction.
Florida Bill proposes civil engineering pathway program for students

Florida lawmakers met on Tuesday morning in the House Economic...

minimum wage
Bill allowing workers to be paid less than minimum wage advances in Florida House

Listen: A bill advanced in the State House Tuesday that...

The Scoop: Tues. March 25, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including Howard Frankland Bridge...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Dream Clinic
Player position: