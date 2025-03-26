City of St. Petersburg is hosting a hazardous waste collection

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held at 6605 5th avenue N, from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.
According to a press release from City of St. Petersburg, residents are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste items where trained professionals will ensure the waste items are disposed in a safe, environmentally friendly manner.
Items that will be accepted for the collection include:
- Antifreeze
- Gas
- Household chemicals
- Oil
- Lawn and garden chemicals
- Mercury-containing devices
- Paint products
- Pool/spa products
- Rechargeable batteries
- Signal flares
For more information go to:stpete.org/Collection
