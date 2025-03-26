City of St. Petersburg is hosting a hazardous waste collection

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held at 6605 5th avenue N, from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

According to a press release from City of St. Petersburg, residents are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste items where trained professionals will ensure the waste items are disposed in a safe, environmentally friendly manner.

Items that will be accepted for the collection include:

Antifreeze

Gas

Household chemicals

Oil

Lawn and garden chemicals

Mercury-containing devices

Paint products

Pool/spa products

Rechargeable batteries

Signal flares

For more information go to:stpete.org/Collection