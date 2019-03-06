City of Tampa municipal election results (spoiler-there will be a runoff)

Share this:

City of Tampa election results

March 5, 2019 is the final day of voting for Tampa Mayor, City Council seats, and 17 charter amendments. Early voting sites were open from February 25 to March 3. You can see WMNF’s coverage of City Council candidates here, and Mayoral candidates here. 21,106, or 36.41% of the 57,962 Tampa residents, who requested vote by mail ballots, returned their ballots by 3/4/19. According to the Supervisor of Elections website, 7,642 people voted via early voting sites. Tampa has 237,752 eligible voters. Mayor and City Council seats are non-partisan.

Here are 2015’s voting turnout statistics in the municipal election:

Registered Voters: 211,158

Ballots Cast: 26,992

Voter Turnout: 12.78%

Here are 2019’s voting turnout statistics in the municipal election (provisional ballots not included):



Registered Voters: 237,752 Ballots Cast: 48,515 Voter Turnout: 20.41%



There will be a Mayoral race runoff. Early voting is be April 14-20; vote by mail would be due April 23; and Election Day would be Tuesday, April 23.

Candidates have to get +50% to avoid a runoff.



What about the dollars?

You can see what the Mayoral candidates raised and spent here. The top three fundraising by candidates: David Straz leads by leaps and bounds, with $2,956,963 in cash donations, and a little more than $7,200 in in-kind donations, spending about $2,748,800 on the race. Jane Castor raised $536,525 in cash, $14,754 in in-kind, and spent $390,514. Ed Turanchik raised $271,013 in cash, $15,063 in in-kind, and spent $264,609.

Tampa Mayor – runoff between Castor & Straz

Jane Castor ←

Harry Cohen

Dick Greco Jr

Christopher “Topher” Morrison

David Straz ←

Mike Suarez

Ed Turanchik

City Council, District 1 – runoff

Joseph Citro

Alan Clendenin

David Loos

City Council, District 2

John Godwin

Charlie Miranda ←

Joe Robinson

City Council, District 3

John Dingfelder ←

Nicholas Glover

Stephen Lytle

Vibha “Ms. V” Shevade

City Council, District 4

Bill Carlson ←

Sal Guagliardo Jr

Lee Lowry

City Council, District 5 – runoff

Ella K. Coffee

Todd “TC” Cole

Orlando Gudes

Jeffrey L. Rhodes

Ralph “The Computer Guy” Smith

City Council, District 6

Guido Maniscalco ←

Wendy Pepe

City Council, District 7

Craig A. Newman

Walter L. Smith II

Quinton F. Robinson

Luis Viera ←

All the charter amendment passed, with two (10 & 12) squeaking by, and the non-discrimination one getting hefty support (16).

No. 1 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 71.70%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, allow the removal of all references to gender, correct typographical errors, remove redundancies, clarify ambiguities, include statutory references when appropriate, and remove obsolete provisions?

No. 2 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 79.64%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article II, Section 2.01, to require the Hillsborough County City County Planning Commission prior to November 1 of the year immediately preceding each city election to use the latest published official census figures to perform the calculations necessary to make the city’s electoral districts as equal in populations as required by the U.S. Constitution?

No. 3 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 58.54%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article II, Section 2.04, to allow each city council member to employ one full-time equivalent legislative aid, to employ additional staff if approved by at least five members of the city council, if the funds are in the city council budget to employ such employee(s), and the additional cost is approved by the mayor?

No. 4 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 84.41%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article II, Section 2.09, provide that all proposed ordinances of the city be posted on the city’s website no fewer than seven (7) days prior to adoption?

No. 5 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 79.51%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article III, Section 3.01 to provide that the duties of the city clerk shall also include the care and custody of all documents and artifacts of the city, and any duties required by city ordinance? Candidates to fill vacancies in this office must be submitted to the city council within 90 days of the vacancy.

No. 6 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 59.13%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article IV, Section 4.01, clarifying that the civil service requirements for appointment and compensation for city employees do not apply to officers, directors, managers, and supervisors (not covered by civil service)?

No. 7 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 74.06%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article IV, Section 4.01, to clarify that the Mayor’s absence from the geographical boundaries of the city does not make the city council chairman the acting mayor until the mayor returns to the city, and to add that the mayor’s inability to serve does make the city council chairman the acting mayor?

No. 8 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 68.84%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article V, Section 5.01, permitting the mayor, with a two-thirds vote of the city council, to establish, create, combine or abolish departments or boards, exception for the following departments and boards: legal, revenue and finance, internal audit, police, fire rescue, the civil service, city employees retirement fund, and fire fighters and police officers pension fund?

No. 9 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 70.29%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article V, Section 5.03, providing that the duties of the officers and employees of the city are under the direction of the mayor, city council shall not exercise such authority with the exception of the provisions of Section 5.01 of the Charter, that permit the establishment, creation, combination, or abolition of departments and their duties?

No. 10 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 53.47%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article VI, Section 6.01, identifying which officers, boards and elected officials shall govern the city, and to allow the city council to waive the residency requirements of department heads for one year, with two more consecutive extensions, if done so by no fewer than a vote of five members of the city council?

No. 11 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 62.20%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, providing for amending Article VI, Section 6.03, to increase the time the mayor has to submit an appointment to the city council for approval from thirty days to ninety days?

No. 12 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 51.71%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article VII, Section 7.08, to clarify that funds may be diverted from their original intent if the funds are used as provided in the document that authorized them?

No. 13 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 60.46%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article VII, Section 7.10, to allow the city to invest in any funds permitted under Section 215.47, Fla. Stat., with the exception of mortgage backed securities?

No. 14 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 67.28%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article IX, Section 9.01 to allow standing boards to be created by ordinance, and ad hoc committees to be created by resolution upon the recommendation or with the approval of the mayor?

No. 15 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 79.06%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article X, Section 10.01, to add the statutory provision that spell out the election process for the election of the mayor and the city council of the city, including, but not limited to, qualifications, election dates, the manner to fill vacancies, and the date to take office?

No. 16 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 75.78%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for amending Article X, Section 10.03, prohibiting discrimination (in addition to those already in the charter) based upon sexual orientation, pregnancy, age, marital status, familial status, disability, gender identification, genetic information, ethnicity, and any others prohibited by law, and to provide training for all city employees to address these items?

No. 17 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 73.00%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for adding Article X, Section 10.7, to require a Charter Review Commission every ten years beginning in 2027, requiring a nine member charter review commission (city council chooses seven and the mayor chooses two), and two alternatives, prohibiting elected officials or city employees from serving on the commission, having an independent facilitator, and providing for adequate funding?

No. 18 Amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa – passed 66.83%

Shall the amendment to the Revised Charter of the City of Tampa, Florida 1975, as amended, provide for Article X, Section 10.11, to provide for the city council to propose amendments to the city charter by ordinance, and approve by referendum at the next general election held in the city, and to allow an initiative by a petition by 10% of the electors in the last general municipal election?