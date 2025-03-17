Donate Now!
City of Tampa reopens facilities faced with costly hurricane damages

Posted on March 17, 2025 • by Josh Holton
City of Tampa officials at DeSoto Park in Palmetto Beach. By: Josh Holton (3/17/2025)

The City of Tampa is still reeling from the impacts and aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton last year. Parks and recreation will reopen 5 more facilities by the end of May.

Local officials met Monday at the DeSoto Center in Palmetto Beach, which is the most recent community center to reopen. Adriana Colina is the Director of Logistics and Asset Management for the City of Tampa. She said the city has at least $17 million more in repairs to go but public safety is the top priority.

“So police and fire sites are repaired, and then we work hand in hand with Parks and Rec because we know how heavily the community relies on these community centers and how they want to get back to normal.”

Parks and recreation sustained $8.4 million in damages. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the recreation centers help give parents peace of mind that their kids are involved in constructive activities.

“During spring break and even across the summer, and our amazing team behind me provides those programs and those constructive outlets for the kids to make sure that they stay safe.”

The city says the damage was the most widespread and costly in the history of Tampa. The Kwame Doster Community Center will be next to open by the end of the month, followed by the Forest Hills Community Center next month.

