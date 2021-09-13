City of Tampa assists residents with rental and utilities relief

Share this:

Between now and December 2021, the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County staff will help residents with past-due payments for rent and utilities

A press release by the city of Tampa Marketing and Communications department says the City of Tampa has received federal funding to assist residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through two programs.

Utilities Program

Renters who have been impacted by COVID-19 may apply for current or past-due relief on City of Tampa utilities. Utilities included in the program are water, wastewater & solid waste services.

Rent and Electricity Bills Program

Renters may apply for financial relief for past-due rent and Tampa Electric (TECO) charges. In addition to past-due rent payments, the program may also cover up to three months of future rental payments, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

According to the press release, “to qualify, renters must be at or below 80% Area Median Income (AMI) at the time of application date. There is no maximum amount an individual may receive. Financial assistance is awarded on a first-come basis and while funding remains available.”

If anyone needs one-on-one assistance in completing an application, City staff will be available now through December 2021 at two Tampa Parks and Recreation locations:

Ragan Park (1200 E Lake Ave, Tampa)

– Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.*

– Select Saturdays (Sept 4, Oct 2, Dec 4): 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Barksdale Senior Center (1801 N Lincoln Ave, Tampa)

– Tuesdays and Thursdays: 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.*

– Select Saturdays (Sept 18, Oct 16, Nov 20, Dec 18): 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

*Subject to change. The full calendar is at tampa.gov/HCD.



Additional dates and locations will be posted on the City’s calendar.

For more information, contact the Housing & Community Development Department at (813) 274-7954.