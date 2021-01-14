“Civil Rights, Civil Liberties, and Social Justice” on Morning Energy

Share this:

For decades the fight for civil liberties, civil rights, and social justice have been a mission for many individuals and groups around the world. This fight has resulted in many deaths as well as many victories. In the United States, some of the most important civil liberties and civil rights are guaranteed by the “United States Bill of Rights” and also the 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th and 26th amendments to the constitution.

One of the most significant struggles for social justice was the civil rights movement which took place mainly during the 1950s to 1960s. During this era, people rallied for political, legal, and social change related to segregation and discrimination. Arguably one of the most famous events during the civil rights movement was the “March on Washington” which took place on August 28, 1963. The march was attended by various civil rights leaders to include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who is one of the most influential African American civil rights leaders of all times. It was at this event that Dr. King delivered his famous, ” I Have A Dream” speech.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time, exploring the importance of civil rights, civil Liberties and social justice to include: honoring the legacy of the Great civil rights leader (Dr. Martin, Luther King Jr.), exploring the present day civil rights struggles, and exploring some of the worst countries for civil rights.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy archives

https://www.instagram.com/yourmorningenergy/

https://www.facebook.com/

Your-Morning-Energy @yourmrngenergy