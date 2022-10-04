Cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian – details for Hillsborough County

Share this:

According to an email from Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Services is providing information for residents and business owners who are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian.

Residential Storm Debris Drop-Off Sites:

Debris can be dropped off Monday through Sunday, between 7:30 in the morning to 6:00 at night. To receive free yard waste disposal residents, must show a valid Florida ID. Do not bring debris in bags to the drop off sites. If it is bagged it must be emptied by a resident for the disposal process.

Northwest County – 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33625

South County – 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Hillsborough Heights – 6209 County Rd 579, Seffner, FL 33584

Falkenburg Yard Waste Site – 350 Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Large Storm-Related Debris Curbside Collection:

Starting next Monday, residents should put large storm debris at the curb. It may take several weeks to collect it all because of the size of the county.

Rules to ensure the debris is collected:

Debris must be away from mailboxes, water meters, street signs, light poles, and fire hydrants.

It should not be placed in the roadway or on top of storm drains.

No household waste, bulk waste, or recyclables should be placed with storm debris.

Debris contractors and regular waste haulers will not be picking up small piles of leaves or twigs. They should be placed in bags.

Debris placed on private property will not be collected.

Regular Curbside Yard Waste Collection

Regular trash pick up will resume starting this Monday (Oct. 3). It should be bagged or containerized yard waste.

Regular Solid Waste Services

Hillsborough County Solid Waste facilities reopened Friday, Sept. 30.

Regular garbage and recycling collection will resume Friday, Sept. 30.

Curbside yard waste collection will resume Monday, Oct. 3.

Waste facilities for Hillsborough will have normal hours starting September 30th.

Hillsborough residents can drop off non-yard waste storm debris at the County’s Community Collection Centers. Residents must show a valid photo ID that shows the residential address of the property owner plus a copy of the annual Hillsborough property tax bill showing the current waste assessment to receive free disposal.

Below are the storm debris collection and disposal that will be handled by the individual cities:

Tampa

Temple Terrace, and Plant City

Commercial Disposal of Yard Waste

Commercial businesses and landscapers can take yard waste to the two yard waste processing sites below:

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33625

13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534

There will be a fee $42.62 per ton disposal fee until September 30 and $44.55 effective October 1.

For more information call the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Customer Service number: (813) 272-5680

Resident should not be openly burning yard waste and household garbage or trash. It is prohibited in Hillsborough County. Here is more information on rules of open burning

Tree trimmings and Landscape businesses should not dump storm debris it is considered illegal. All debris should be collected by privately hired companies. Contact Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (813) 247-8200 if you witness this dumping in progress.

Residents without digital access are encouraged to call 833-HC STORM or 833-427-8676, the County’s storm information line, or visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.