Clearwater Marine Aquarium begins sea turtle nesting patrol

Leatherback sea turtle on a beach. By Herve06 via iStock for WMNF News.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) launched its sea turtle nesting patrol on April 15, two weeks earlier than in previous decades.

The decision aligns with updated guidance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The agency states nesting begins on the Gulf Coast and north Florida beaches in April or May.

During sea turtle nesting season, female sea turtles come to shore to lay their eggs on the beach.

The aquarium’s patrol team monitors about 21 miles of beach in North Pinellas County. The biologists and volunteers search for evidence of nesting and record measurements when found.

Carly Oakley is the CMA’s Sea Turtle Conservation manager. She emphasized the importance of starting the patrol early to ensure no milestones are missed.

“As the water is warming up faster and as the weather in general is getting warmer sooner, they are starting to come a little bit earlier every season,” Oakley said. ” So it’s important that we’re out there documenting every day to make sure we don’t miss those early occurrences.”

A 30-year study by CMA biologists also showed that sea turtles have begun nesting earlier over time.

Biologists said the phenomenon is likely due to temperature changes affecting breeding seasons and the nesting sites.

Additional findings in the study included that loggerhead turtles were the most abundant species in the mid- and north Pinellas County area.

The region produced 9,885 loggerhead sea turtles between 1900-2022.

The federal government listed the loggerhead sea turtle as threatened in 1978. Oakley said help from the team and the public can help remove the animal from the endangered list.

“Every little amount that you can do to help us out, even if it’s not directly, does help conserve the species in general,” Oakley said. “They are a very unique species, and we’re doing our best to get their numbers back up from endangered to threatened to hopefully not needing to be protected at all.”

Nesting season runs until October 31. During this time, beachgoers can help sea turtles by picking up trash, avoiding shining bright lights, and keeping their distance from nesting areas.

To boost public awareness, CMA has also launched a new ride-along program.

Participants can join biologists on early morning patrols and witness sea turtle conservation firsthand.