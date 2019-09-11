Climate Action and Green Loans

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program we talked about Climate Change and the actions that some local groups are taking to make action happen. Our guests were Julie Weber, with Fridays for the Future Sarasota and Sarasota Strike for Climate; and Michael Pettit with Extinction Rebellion Tampa Bay. Also we talked with Doug Coward, the Executive Director for the Solar Energy Loan Fund, that’s helped hundreds of local families go green.
www.SolarEnergyLoanFund.org
https://www.facebook.com/xrtampabay
https://www.facebook.com/Sarasota-Fridays-for-the-Future-Climate-Strike-306685400025343