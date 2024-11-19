Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A cold front arrives Wednesday; expect storms and a major cooldown

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share
cold front FPREN future temperatures

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

A strong cold front will bring the coolest air of the season so far across the Sunshine State this week. Before the cold air moves in, the entire peninsula must deal with strong to severe thunderstorms. Not everyone will deal with severe thunderstorms, but much of the state will have rain as the front sweeps south.

Tuesday impacts in North Florida

The cold front will approach North Florida on Tuesday. Expect Tuesday to be active, with the highest risk of severe thunderstorms across this region. The strong to severe thunderstorms will mainly affect the afternoon. The storm’s greatest threat is the risk of tornadoes developing mainly south of the I-10 corridor and west of Tallahassee. There’s also the chance for flash flooding, as there will be deep moisture, courtesy of Sara’s remnants being absorbed by the cold front.

Wednesday storms

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving from north to south, and by Tuesday night into the early morning on Wednesday, they should be coming over to Central Florida. South Florida can expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday with warmer temperatures due to the winds being from the south just before the cold front moves through late afternoon.

This cold front will lose its deeper moisture as it travels southward and over Florida. There could still be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, but these will be more isolated. Rainfall totals will be the highest across the western portion of the Panhandle, where there could be some areas with 3 to 5 inches of rain, while Central Florida will stay with about 1 inch of rain. There will be slightly higher amounts across the Tampa Bay area. South Florida could see some isolated spots with 1 inch of rain.

Biggest temperature drop of the season so far

Temperatures will drop across the entire Peninsula. For much of the state, these are the coolest temperatures since February. The coldest morning will be Friday morning, with portions of the Panhandle having temperatures around sunrise in the upper 30s for rural areas. In comparison, North Florida and rural areas of Central Florida will wake up to the 40s. Orlando will likely stay around 50 degrees. South Florida will have temperatures in the mid-50s inland and metro areas in the upper-50s to low 60s.

Very dry air will take over, and winds from the north will guarantee that the skies will remain mostly blue on Friday. A reinforcing front will sweep through on Friday, carrying blue skies, dry conditions, and cooler temperatures into early next week.

Tags
,

You may also like

Looking back at the 2024 elections in Florida and the USA

Susan MacManus, Political Analyst and Professor Emerita at the University...

Fentrice Driskell
Florida Democrats select Fentrice Driskell and Jason Pizzo as leaders

Sen. Jason Pizzo became Florida Senate minority leader, while Rep....

Acts for the economy

Discussion regarding the legislations signed by President Joe Biden to...

kids social media
Florida seeks to short-circuit a court fight over its social media law

Lawyers with Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office argued the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
WaveMakers
Player position: