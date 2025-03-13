Colors of Jazz: A tribute to Herbie Hancock’s enduring influence

Herbie Hancock and Carlos Santana In The Studio, circa 1980 (Photo: Hancock Archives)

From his earliest days as a pianist for Donald Byrd, then Miles Davis, up through his work in the 1960s, 1970s, and later, Herbie Hancock has left his mark on American jazz as a composer, arranger, and bandleader. He was a major player in the Fusion movement. Winner of some 14 Grammys, a Kennedy Center honoree, plus more.

We’re celebrating the music of Herbie Hancock for two hours on Colors of Jazz on April 13th, covering his music from the early 1960s to today. He’s a living legend of American jazz and helped shape the sound as we know it today.

He’s turning 85, still making music, and we plan to celebrate his music, just as we honor Ellington, Pat Metheny, Frank Zappa, Quincy Jones, Chick Corea, and other giants of Jazz. Herbie Hancock’s influence extends beyond jazz, touching genres like funk, hip-hop, and electronic music. His groundbreaking album Head Hunters revolutionized jazz-funk, while his hit Rockit introduced turntablism to mainstream audiences.

Always ahead of his time, Hancock embraced technology, experimenting with synthesizers and digital instruments long before they became standard in music. His fearless innovation and ability to blend styles have cemented his status as a true pioneer, inspiring generations of musicians across genres.

Join us on April 13th at 8 PM for a special two-hour edition of Colors of Jazz, celebrating the legendary Herbie Hancock’s groundbreaking contributions from the 1960s to today. This tribute honors his enduring influence on jazz, reflecting his innovative spirit and genre-defying artistry.