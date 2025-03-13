Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Colors of Jazz: A tribute to Herbie Hancock’s enduring influence

Posted on March 13, 2025 • by Ike
Share
Herbie Hancock and Carlos Santana In The Studio, circa 1980 (Photo: Hancock Archives)

From his earliest days as a pianist for Donald Byrd, then Miles Davis, up through his work in the 1960s, 1970s, and later, Herbie Hancock has left his mark on American jazz as a composer, arranger, and bandleader. He was a major player in the Fusion movement. Winner of some 14 Grammys, a Kennedy Center honoree, plus more.

We’re celebrating the music of Herbie Hancock for two hours on Colors of Jazz on April 13th, covering his music from the early 1960s to today. He’s a living legend of American jazz and helped shape the sound as we know it today.

He’s turning 85, still making music, and we plan to celebrate his music, just as we honor Ellington, Pat Metheny, Frank Zappa, Quincy Jones, Chick Corea, and other giants of Jazz. Herbie Hancock’s influence extends beyond jazz, touching genres like funk, hip-hop, and electronic music. His groundbreaking album Head Hunters revolutionized jazz-funk, while his hit Rockit introduced turntablism to mainstream audiences.

Always ahead of his time, Hancock embraced technology, experimenting with synthesizers and digital instruments long before they became standard in music. His fearless innovation and ability to blend styles have cemented his status as a true pioneer, inspiring generations of musicians across genres.

Join us on April 13th at 8 PM for a special two-hour edition of Colors of Jazz, celebrating the legendary Herbie Hancock’s groundbreaking contributions from the 1960s to today. This tribute honors his enduring influence on jazz, reflecting his innovative spirit and genre-defying artistry.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

“BEING THE FIRST” ON MORNING ENERGY

“People who end up as “first” don’t actually set out to be first....

When Unprecedented Became Precedented

With less than three months into his second run at...

Uncle John’s Band to bring Grateful Dead magic to Tropical Heatwave 2025

Experience the authentic sound of the Grateful Dead as Uncle...

SOTD 3/13/25: Oh Babe it Ain’t no Lie by Sue Foley

During March WMNF celebrates the Women’s Month. Read about this...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: