Coming Soon! WMNF Song of the Day

Posted on by Nate Bonilla-Warford
There is no shortage of amazing music. On 88.5 FM and on our digital channels we have some of the best hand-picked music of every type imaginable. We’d like to draw attention to music that is new, local, recorded live, or is otherwise interesting by featuring a Song of the Day every weekday.

We are excited to feature songs by WMNF favorites such as The Record Company, Have Gun Will Travel, Chuck Prophet, touring acts that are playing shows in the area, regional music acts, global up and coming acts, and music recorded at WMNF studios. This exciting project is being put together by WMNF volunteer programmer Nate Bonilla-Warford, who goes by Nate Diggity Dawg on WMNF Friday mornings.

