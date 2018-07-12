“Common Superstitions” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Friday the 13th is widely known for being an unlucky day in western superstition. Friday 13th happens at least once every year in the Gregorian Calendar but can also occur up to three items in the same year. The superstition surrounding this day may have arisen in the Middle Ages, originating from the story of Jesus’ last supper and crucifixion” in which there were 13 individuals present in the Upper Room. One of these individuals was Judas, the apostle said to have betrayed Jesus. This act led to the crucifixion of Jesus on a Friday.

The fear of the number 13 has been given a scientific name: “triskaidekaphobia”. This fear is so widespread that some people refuse to travel or engage in business practices on this day. Additionally, many apartments and hotels omit the 13th floor, and some planes have no 13th row. On Morning Emery we are going to spend time exploring common superstitions as it relates to various areas of our lives.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.

