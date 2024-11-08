Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A company appeals a judge’s decision on Florida’s lab-grown meat law

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
meat
Lab grown meat. By gorodenkoff via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A California-based company has appealed after a federal judge last month rejected a request for a preliminary injunction against a new law banning the sale and manufacturing of “cultivated” meat in Florida.

Attorneys for UPSIDE Foods, Inc. filed a notice Tuesday that is a first step in appealing the Oct. 11 decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker.

As is common, the notice does not detail arguments the company will make at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

UPSIDE Foods filed the lawsuit in August challenging the constitutionality of the law, which was approved this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature.

The law makes it a second-degree misdemeanor to sell or manufacture cultivated meat, often known as lab-grown meat.

The manufacturing process includes taking a small number of cultured cells from animals and growing them in controlled settings to make food.

UPSIDE Foods, which is represented by the Institute for Justice legal organization, makes chicken products. The lawsuit contends, in part, that a federal poultry-products law preempts Florida from imposing the ban.

Walker wrote that the company argues that the “ban imposes an inconsistent ‘ingredient requirement’ by prohibiting the sale or distribution of food products that contain cultivated chicken meat as an ingredient.”

But in denying the company’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the law, the Tallahassee-based judge wrote the company could not identify a law or regulation “that creates a federal ‘ingredient requirement’ with respect to ‘cultivated meat.’”

State officials have pointed to questions about the safety of cultivated meat.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year approved UPSIDE to manufacture and sell its products.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 8, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Company appeals judge’s decision on Florida’s lab-grown meat law. While...

Hurricane Rafael meanders; Florida should expect rain from another area that could develop

Moisture will arrive in Florida late this weekend, and this...

Veterans Affairs is reaching out to women veterans at Tampa International Airport

The VA is reaching out to women Veterans who are...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Adam Anderson eyes a 2026 campaign

Florida State Rep. Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, has opened a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The WMNF RECORD SALE is November 16th from 11 AM to 4 PM, and what better way to celebrate than with a retro vinyl pic? 🎶✨ If you love vinyl as much as we do, be sure to stop by and check out our selection! Find your new favorite albums and support community radio - it’s a win-win! 🎧💿❤️ CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNF #VinylLovers #CommunityRadio #throwbackthursday 🎶 This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🎶 Tune in for an interview & great music Ft. Rod Picott! Tune in for an interview & live music from Rod Picott! A former construction worker turned award-winning songwriter, Picott has released 12 albums & authored poetry collections & stories. Watch live on Facebook or listen via 88.5 on your radio dial or the #WMNF app! Don’t miss it! 🎤 #RodPicott #WMNF #LiveMusicShowcase #Nashville 🗳️ Today is the day! Our amazing crew at WMNF is showing up to the polls! How about you? 🌟 Send in your photos to communications@wmnf.org with your voting stickers — we want to see our listeners rocking the vote! 📸💪 Let's celebrate this historic election together! #RockTheVote #WMNF #YourVoteCounts #CommunityPower #ElectionDay #DemocracyInAction We mourn the passing of a true music legend, Quincy Jones, who left us yesterday at the age of 91. Quincy’s remarkable career spanned seven decades, reshaping jazz, pop, film, and everything in between. He brought us iconic albums, unforgettable melodies, and a profound legacy of musical innovation. With 28 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Legend Award, he was one of the most honored and respected figures in music history. Quincy’s influence and talent bridged generations, and his contributions will live on. Rest in peace, Quincy Jones, and thank you for the music that changed our world. #rip #legend #quincyjones 🎶 This Friday on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase: Tune in for Lauris Vidal, part of the stellar lineup from Heatwave 2009! Experience his energetic Florida folk, blending drums, guitars, and handmade instruments, and help celebrate his first album in 14 years, Horribly Good Times! Watch live on Facebook, 88.5 FM, or the WMNF app! #LiveMusic #WMNF #FloridaFolk #folkmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Art in Your Ear
Player position: