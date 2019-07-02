On today’s Sustainable Living Program the discussion was about complete streets. Our guests were Lucas Cruse, St. Petersburg’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator, Whit Blanton with Forward Pinellas and Whiney Fox with Pinellas Suncoast Transit PSTA. Complete Streets are designed and operated to enable safe access for all users; including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities. We also talked about Car Free St Pete, Runabouts, New Express Buses in St Pete and Bicycle safety.
www.Forwardpinellas,org
wblanton@co.pinellas.fl.us,www.psta.net