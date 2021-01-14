Congress votes to impeach Donald Trump for inciting insurrection

Share this:

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump Wednesday on the single article of “incitement of insurrection.”

Here are the speeches of two Democratic members of Congress before they voted to impeach.

Kathy Castor (D-FL) –

“Thank you Mr. Speaker. “I rise today to urge the impeachment of Donald Trump. Because the attack on the Capitol and the Congress was the single most depraved betrayal of the U.S constitution ever committed by a president. “The traitorous incitement of an insurrection demands not just impeachment, but removal from office immediately. “Violence during the transfer of power, confederate flags, anti-Semitic paraphernalia desecrated this Capitol. So accountability must come swiftly. We must act with the same resoluteness we showed in the early morning hours after the insurrection where we ensured the will of the voters was effectuated. “Donald Trump’s defilement of this capital will not stand. It demands impeachment now. “I yield back.”

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) –