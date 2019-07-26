A Discussion About Florida’s Springs And What Is Being Done To Protect Them

Radioactivity with Rob Lorei
This summer we may see a record number of heat index days reaching over 100 degrees. While environmentalists continue to push Tallahassee and Washington to do something about global warming- progress has been slow.
One of the reliable ways right now to beat the heat in Florida has been to swim, paddle or tube down one of the state’s crystal clear springs. On today’s program we’re going to talk with a river guide in North Florida about one of the state’s most beautiful springs, the Ichetucknee. And later we’ll talk with a leading advocate for Florida’s springs about how well we are doing in protecting these unique natural wonders that dot Florida’s countryside.
First up we’ll talk with Lars Andersen who is a veteran river guide in north Florida where he leads regular trips on springs, rivers, lakes and along the coast. He’s with Adventure Outpost based in Ft. White—which is in the heart of Florida springs country just a little north and west of Gainesville.
That was Lars Andersen with Adventure Outpost- which is located in the Ft. White- High Springs area just northwest of Gainesville.
Next we’ll look at what is being done to protect Florida’s spring system. Our second guest is Ryan Smart- executive director of the Florida Springs Council. The Florida Springs Council is a consortium of member organizations from all over the state
who are working together to ensure the restoration, preservation and protection of Florida’s
freshwater springs and the Floridan aquifer.
https://www.floridaspringscouncil.org/