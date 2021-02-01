Contact information for Publix supermarkets

by and filed under News and Public Affairs.

Share this:

Contact for Publix Grocery Store Management  

Main Telephone

(863) 688-7407

 

Kevin Murphy
President
3300 Publix Corporate Parkway
Lakeland , Fla. 33811
[email protected]

Fax: (863) 616-5891

 

Chief Executive
Todd Jones
CEO
3300 Publix Corporate Parkway
Lakeland , Fla. 33811
[email protected]

 

Primary Contact
Clifford Passell
Director of Customer Service
3300 Publix Corporate Parkway
Lakeland , Fla. 33811
[email protected]

Secondary Contact
Bob Bechtel
Vice President of Customer Experience.
3300 Publix Corporate Parkway
Lakeland , Fla. 33811
[email protected]

 

Mailing Address 

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Corporate Office

ATTN: Customer Care

PO Box 407

Lakeland, FL 33802-0407

Call 1-800-242-1227 for store-related comments. For questions relating to personnel, payroll, benefits, stock, employment, real estate, or accounting, call 1-863-688-1188.

 