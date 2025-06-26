Donate Now!
Controversial Turning Point USA summit returns to Tampa in July

Posted on June 26, 2025 • by Chris Young
Tampa, Florida
Downtown Tampa as seen from Ballast Point Park. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (29 March 2018).

Listen:

Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization, is holding a summit in Tampa in July.

Turning Point USA is set to host a “Student Action Summit” in what they call one of the largest gatherings of conservative students in the country. 

The group seeks to spread right-wing ideology to students. 

The non-profit has been labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

It faced national attention after neo-Nazis appeared outside of the Student Action Summit in Tampa in 2022. They were not let into the summit. 

This year’s event will be at the Tampa Convention Center, which drew criticism during a Tampa City Council Meeting Thursday.

Kriz Partridge wore a scarf reading “TPUSA? GTFO” and spoke speak during public comment. 

“When we allow public venues to be used like this, it’s not neutral – it’s an endorsement,” Partridge said.

Partridge called on city council members to review the convention center’s booking process. 

“There presence doesnt just reflect poorly on Tampa – it creates a climate of fear hostility and division in our schools, our neighborhood, and our city,” Partridge said.

Turning Point USA’s summit is scheduled for July 11th-13th.

