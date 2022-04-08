Coronavirus percent positivity continues to rise in Hillsborough County

Share this:

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Florida is increasing again. And the percent positivity rate continues to climb in Hillsborough County.

COVID-19 in Hillsborough County

The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in Hillsborough was at 3.2% for the week that ended Monday. It’s the third straight weekly increase.

COVID-19 in Pinellas County

In Pinellas County, the percent positive was 2.2% for the two-week period that ended Friday.

COVID-19 in Florida

The Miami Herald reports that over the last week, Florida has averaged more than 1,500 positive cases and 39 deaths a day.

The number of cases is likely an undercount, mainly because positive results from at-home COVID testing are usually not included.