Coronavirus updates in Tampa Bay for Friday

The Florida Department of Health reports that as of this afternoon there have been 2,900 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Thirty-four people have died.

Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of positive coronavirus tests for the Tampa Bay area:

In Hillsborough County, there are 167; in Pinellas County, 77. There are 28 in Manatee County, 40 in Sarasota County, 5 in Charlotte County, 23 in Pasco County, 10 in Hernando County, 11 in Citrus County and 26 in Polk County.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management says it has secured 1,000 additional testing collection kits from the State of Florida in anticipation of re-launching its COVID-19 testing site at Raymond James Stadium. Officials are still working to secure the needed personal protective equipment that is required by the medical teams working at the site.

Hillsborough County’s “Safer at Home” order begins Friday at 10:00 p.m. A similar rule kicked in Thursday in Pinellas County.

The Tampa Police Department says that as of Friday morning, 38 officers are being monitored for symptoms of COVID-19. 30 of them are in self-quarantine. Nine officers are still awaiting coronavirus test results.

In a press briefing Friday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is following the “tailored approach” to coronavirus response that President Trump favors, rather than a uniform statewide response.

The governor also says that Florida has screened 3400 travelers coming from New York and that has led to a reduction in air traffic. He is adding other hotspots, like Louisiana, to screening and will set up checkpoints on roads coming into Florida. In addition, Florida will suspend new vacation rentals for two weeks.

DeSantis said 1000 coronavirus collection swabs will be sent to Hillsborough County.

And he is asking for a temporary increase in SNAP, or food stamps, benefits to $509 a month.

