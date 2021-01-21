Coronavirus vaccination information for Hillsborough County

Share this:

Hillsborough County has opened a coronavirus vaccination site at University Mall in Tampa.

People who are 65 years of age and older and frontline health care workers (as defined by the state) may request an appointment by calling (866) 200-3896, TTY: (833) 476-1029.

Details, including the full announcement, are below.

Vaccination and Second Dose Update for Residents Ages 65 and Older

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update No. 266

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Jan. 21, 2021) – Hillsborough County, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management, has begun offering COVID-19 coronavirus vaccinations for residents ages 65 and older at a single point of distribution.

The drive-thru vaccination site for seniors and frontline health care workers opened at University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa, today. The vaccination site is expected to operate seven days a week based on vaccine supply.

Appointments are mandatory. No walk-ups will be accepted.

Priority for appointments is being given to those individuals ages 65 and older who previously created an account to schedule a vaccination at one of the County’s other sites, but who were unable to secure a reservation. These people are being directly contacted by the state-contracted appointment call center to determine if they would like to be vaccinated at the University Mall location.

Others 65 years of age and older, and frontline health care workers as defined by the state, may request an appointment by calling (866) 200-3896, TTY: (833) 476-1029. They will be called back when appointments are available. At this time, a state online appointment system is not yet available.

For more information, go to http://HCFLGov.net/Vaccine.

Information Regarding Second Doses for People Vaccinated Jan. 6-9 or Jan. 13-15 Hillsborough County is receiving questions about arrangements for second doses for people who received their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at the County’s public vaccination sites.

People who received their first injection at any of Hillsborough County’s public vaccination sites (Ed Radice Sports Complex, Strawberry Festival grounds, University Mall, or Vance Vogel Sports Complex) on Jan. 6-9 or Jan.

13-15 will be able to return to those sites for their second dose. In the coming days, these individuals will be contacted to confirm their second appointment.

People returning for second doses must bring a photo ID with their name and date of birth (for example: Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport), and the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card that was issued at the time of the first injection.

The two authorized and recommended vaccines to prevent COVID-19 in the United States both need two doses to be most effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state of Florida has assured counties, including Hillsborough, that there will be enough vaccine in the state’s inventory to provide these second doses.

For more information regarding second doses, go to HCFLGov.net/Vaccine and click on the “I Have an Appointment, Now What?” button.

Face Coverings Mandate Remains in Effect The mandate that face coverings must be worn in indoor locations of businesses, with certain exceptions, remains in effect. For more information, go to HCFLGov.net/Facecoverings.

