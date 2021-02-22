New information about coronavirus vaccination availability in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties

Share this:

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources

The University Mall mass coronavirus vaccination site will be relocating to near Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

#COVID19 Vaccine Update:

The @FLSERT vaccine site at University Mall will relocate to @RJStadium next week. Individuals with existing appointments will have their appointments honored at the new location. Details of when this move will occur are still pending.#PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/b0l1UJ9GJm — FL DOH in Hillsborough County (@DOHHillsborough) February 23, 2021

Tampa Family Health Centers will offer vaccinations

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor announced that Tampa Family Health Centers would directly receive vaccines through a federal COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

The full press release from Rep. Castor is below:

Today, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (FL14) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has named Tampa Family Health Centers (TFHC) as one of initial 250 health centers across the country to directly receive vaccines through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Through this direct supply of vaccines, TFHC will be instrumental in increasing vaccinations for marginalized and disproportionately affected populations. With approximately 2.5 million vaccines given so far, 10 percent of white Floridians have been vaccinated compared to just 4% of Blacks and 4% of Hispanics. More information on this initiative can be found here.

These vaccine doses are in addition to the Biden Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Type 2 Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Tampa Greyhound Track beginning March 3 where the site’s large outdoor parking area will be used to vaccinate Tampa Bay area residents each day, with a concerted effort to serve currently underserved and vulnerable populations. The CVC site will be a “hub” with additional supporting vaccination centers—or “spokes”—reaching nearby communities.

“I applaud President Biden and his administration’s work to ramp up vaccinations here in Tampa and ensure equity in the process. A community site in Sulphur Springs as well as a direct supply of shots for Tampa Family Health Centers will ensure that no one is left behind in vaccination efforts, especially our hardest-hit communities of color,” said Castor. “Expanding vaccinations will require coordination with state and local communities, including our nonprofit partners. We must use every resource available to vaccinate our neighbors, and that includes our work in Congress to pass the American Rescue Plan and increase vaccine supply as well as community sites like the one opening on March 3 in Tampa and mobile units. I’m grateful to work with President Biden to serve our Tampa neighbors and move one step closer to returning to normal in the coming months.”

Updates on coronavirus vaccinations in Pinellas County

The full press release from DOH-Pinellas is below:

DOH-PINELLAS HIGHLIGHTS RECENT EFFORTS IN PROVIDING COVID-19 VACCINE

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas), in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Pinellas County Government, is providing COVID-19 vaccination sites.

To keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, DOH-Pinellas will continue to issue this update every week. County health departments have an important role to play in administering vaccine. Here’s a summary of some of our top efforts during Feb. 15-21:

DOH-Pinellas continues to work with faith-based communities and community groups to promote health equity in COVID-19 vaccinations. On Feb. 18, staff provided vaccines at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and at Greater Mt. Zion AME on Feb. 20. Second doses were provided on Feb. 19 at First Baptist Institutional and on Feb. 20 at Southside Tabernacle. DOH-Pinellas provided

1,384 first doses at those predominantly African American faith communities where individuals would have otherwise had difficult access based on technology, transportation or social barriers. More outreach events are in the planning stages for the coming weeks to target other underserved communities.

Governor DeSantis visited Pinellas County on Feb. 18 to promote an outreach at Mainlands of Tamarac, a senior community that received 3,000 doses for a three-day vaccination event. Pinellas County Emergency Management has been working with DOH-Pinellas on similar senior community outreach events for greater access.

The Governor announced the 2-millionth vaccine in Florida during the same Pinellas stop when he visited a World War II veteran’s home in Pinellas for a national segment on Fox News.

New vaccination site in Largo

A new vaccination site opened in Largo to provide 2,000 vaccines a day this week. The Pinellas Central Vaccination site is a partnership with Pinellas County Government. It has been getting very good reviews from seniors for its efficiency and planning. Four other community sites in Palm Harbor, Largo, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg are also providing vaccinations.

DOH-Pinellas continues to work with partners that include Pinellas County Government, Pinellas County Emergency Management, fire departments, cities, faith-based communities and community organizations. DOH-Pinellas continues to fight to protect health and safety as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine continues.

Sign up for vaccinations through the patient portal

Residents 65 and older who got their first dose after booking through the CDR HealthPro portal should have already scheduled a second appointment time. To verify appointment times, log in to the patient portal. Or call (844) 770-8548.

For up-to-date information on vaccine availability in Pinellas County, visit here.