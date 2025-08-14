The corporate owners of Creative Loafing fired a political cartoonist over this piece

The political cartoon that got Bob Whitmore fired from Creative Loafing.

A political cartoonist at Creative Loafing is out of a job because of criticisms the paper got after it published his cartoon of a starving child in Gaza.

Bob Whitmore tells WMNF that even though the cartoon seems to be a political statement about the famine and war in Gaza, the corporate parent company of CL considers it to be antisemitic.

“The cartoon was in reference to the starvation that is happening to children in Gaza at the moment. It depicted a small child standing at one of the walls of Gaza. There’s barbed wire at the top, strung across the top. And in the distance, the Israeli flag is fluttering. And then the caption says, ”Wailing wall.’ The child is crying out, ‘Please give me food.’ And that is it in a nutshell,” Whitmore said.

Whitmore continued, “Dissent against Israel’s actions in Gaza should not be considered antisemitism.”

Whitmore says that his firing came from Creative Loafing‘s corporate owners, not from the local newsroom or editor-in-chief Ray Roa, who is a WMNF volunteer.

In a statement, Roa said, “For the record: I have been advised by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay‘s lawyer not to comment on the matter.”

WMNF reached out to Creative Loafing‘s corporate publisher, but we have not yet gotten a response.

“In answer to your question, it is censorship, Sean. I got in touch with Cartoonist Rights, which is an organization that actually goes to bat for cartoonists that are censored, canceled, and sometimes imprisoned for the work that they do, and they are absolutely on my side on this and, and willing to escalate this a little bit more,” Whitmore said. “If in case there’s any sort of defamation or fire painted as an anti-Semite and sort of left, flapping in the wind, all along. So, it is absolutely censorship. And it is incredibly unfortunate because I always thought that I might get in trouble. And as John Lewis says, you know, make good trouble. But I never thought that it would be me against Creative Loafing. I always thought it would be Creative Loafing and Bob Whitmore against the world.”

You can hear WMNF’s full interview with Whitmore Thursday on True Talk beginning at 12:06 p.m.

