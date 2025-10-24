Corrections officers, elected officials past and present, talk about criminal justice ahead of Tampa summit

No one wants to be caught up in the justice system, and Florida’s is front and center this weekend as the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit lands at Tampa Prep in downtown Tampa.

The summit—which runs Oct. 24-25—includes panels, a re-entry simulation experiences, and more.

As the event gets underway, Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summut panelists including Patrick Mahoney, who retired from Florida’s Department of Corrections in 2024 after 30 years of service, Rep. Michele Rayner, a criminal defense lawyer, and former State Sen. Jeff Brandes joined WMNF to talk about conditions in prisons, reform, mandatory minimums and more.

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify. More information on the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit is available via horizoncommunities.org.