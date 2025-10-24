Donate Now!
Corrections officers, elected officials past and present, talk about criminal justice ahead of Tampa summit

Posted on October 24, 2025 • by Ray Roa
A candid photo taken on the floor of a legislative chamber shows Florida State Representative Michele Rayner (center) with a microphone in hand, speaking passionately. She is a Black woman with short, bleached-blonde hair and glasses, wearing a bright, long-sleeved dress with a vibrant, colorful floral pattern. She is gesturing with her left hand. Several other people, mostly women, are visible standing and listening behind her. The foreground is blurred, showing the back of blue leather chairs and a small American flag on a desk. The background has dark wood paneling and trim.
Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, debates in the House Chamber during Legislative Session. April 9, 2025. // Photo by Sarah Gray

No one wants to be caught up in the justice system, and Florida’s is front and center this weekend as the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit lands at Tampa Prep in downtown Tampa.

The summit—which runs Oct. 24-25—includes panels, a  re-entry simulation experiences, and more.

As the event gets underway, Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summut panelists including Patrick Mahoney, who retired from Florida’s Department of Corrections in 2024 after 30 years of service, Rep. Michele Rayner, a criminal defense lawyer, and former State Sen. Jeff Brandes joined WMNF to talk about conditions in prisons, reform, mandatory minimums and more.

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify. More information on the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit is available via horizoncommunities.org.

Player position: