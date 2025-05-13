Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Cost of living tops $100,000 for many Pinellas and Sarasota families, new report shows

Posted on May 13, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
Sarasota Florida
Sarasota by Sean Pavone via iStock for WMNF News.

Listen:

The annual cost to make ends meet for certain families in Pinellas and Sarasota counties has surged past $100,000 – that’s according to a newly released report from United Way and United for ALICE that’s raising concerns about affordability in and around Tampa Bay. 

The data comes from United Way Suncoast’s ALICE report. 

ALICE stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”

It’s households that earn more than the Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living for the county. 

Doug Griesenauer is the Vice President of Community Impact of United Way Suncoast. 

“When we think of families who are struggling, it’s not just whoever is most likely to appear in your mind, but its cashiers, it’s bookkeepers and accounting employees, it’s 1 in 5 elementary and middle school teachers, it’s nurses,” Griesenauer told WMNF.

The report shows that across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto counties, the average survival budget for a couple with two small children in 2023 rose to over 96 thousand dollars – an 8% increase from 2022.

And nearly half of households across Hillsborough, Pinellas, DeSoto, Sarasota, and Manatee counties live below the ALICE Threshold.

“The findings emphasize the urgent need for investments in things like affordable housing, quality childcare, workforce development, access to health care, the basic needs for our families,” Griesenaur said.

Griesenauer cited housing and child care as two major contributors to the high survival cost. 

Read the full report here. 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Aging Mind examines mental health as America ages

The Aging Mind explores the unique mental health challenges of...

fpren rain
Florida’s weather is dry again; here are the recent rainfall totals

Rainfall across Central Florida ranged between 1 and 3 inches,...

The Scoop: Tues. May 13, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Desantis touts immigration enforcement, Desantis rejects budget mediation, Hurricane fund,...

Governor DeSantis touts state immigration enforcement at Tampa press conference

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis is touting the state’s partnership with...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: