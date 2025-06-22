Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard talks St. Pete’s downtown, affordable housing, FEMA and more

St. Petersburg City Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard at WMNF in Tampa, Florida on June 20, 2025. / Photo by Ray Roa

St. Petersburg City Councilwoman Brandi Gabbard has thoughts about the Tampa Bay Rays, but there’s so much more going on in the Sunshine City.

Gabbard, a Managing Broker for Suncoast Realty Solutions who represents District 2, joined The Skinny to discuss a proposed “clean and safe program,” whether or not there are enough police downtown, St. Pete’s Community Assistance and Life Liaison (CALL) program, affordable housing, FEMA, and more—including that baseball team.

On the second half of the show, Caesar Hernandez who is proposing a Tampa Knowledge District, came on the air to discuss his vision for Tampa’s University Area.

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.