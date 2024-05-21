Donate Now!
COVID-19 deaths down compared to last four years

Posted on by Staff
Black and white COVID-19 coronavirus image from the CDC.
COVID-19 deaths are down compared to the last four years. Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties each saw 100 or more deaths this year. Photo courtesy of CDC for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida this year has had a reported 2,658 resident deaths linked to COVID-19, though the pace of deaths is lower than during the past four years, according to data posted on the state Department of Health website Monday.

The data showed 229 deaths this year in Miami-Dade County and 209 in Palm Beach County. Other counties with 100 or more deaths are Brevard, Broward, Hillsborough, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota.

The pandemic hit the state in 2020. That year, Florida had a reported 23,344 deaths, according to state data.

The number jumped to 39,866 in 2021, before declining to 21,290 in 2022 and 8,434 in 2023.

Tags
, , ,

