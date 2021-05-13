COVID-19 vaccination information for Pinellas & Hillsborough residents 12 and older

Share this:

Pinellas County COVID-19 information

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced on Thursday that it has started scheduling appointments for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for students who are 12 to 15 years old. That’s based on new guidelines.

Four Pinellas Health centers will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on a rotating schedule, beginning on Monday, May 17.

Where and when you can get vaccinated

Vaccines will be provided in St. Petersburg and Clearwater on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; at Mid-County and Pinellas Park, they will be provided on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (The Pinellas Park center will reopen during the week of May 24.)

Vaccines are provided free. An appointment is needed. A parent or guardian must accompany the minor.

To make an appointment at the St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Mid-County or Pinellas Park centers, call (727) 824-6931.

For location addresses, go to http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/locations/index.html.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines

DOH-Pinellas also offers immunizations to infants, babies, children and teens by appointment. Children entering school for the first time and those entering seventh grade can receive them during their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

DOH-Pinellas is already providing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to those 16 years of age and older. All minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their vaccinations.

For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or follow DOH-Pinellas on Twitter @HealthyPinellas. They are also on Facebook and Nextdoor to provide public health information to the community.

Hillsborough County COVID-19 vaccination information

Below is a press release from teh Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center

Children age 12 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at Hillsborough County’s public vaccination site at the Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St. in the Progress Village area. First doses of the vaccine are available at this drive-thru location until 4 p.m. today (Thursday, May 13), and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14.

Vaccinations are given on a first-come, first-serve basis; an appointment is not necessary.

Hillsborough County dispenses the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which can now be given to individuals 12 years of age and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Florida residents, as well as anyone who is present in Florida for the purpose of providing goods and services for the benefit of residents and visitors, are eligible to be vaccinated as prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Although an appointment is not necessary, individuals can save time at the vaccination site by going to patientportalfl.com and opening an account before arriving. The registration process is simple and easy, and takes only a few minutes. However, creating an account beforehand is not required.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated. A doctor’s note or prescription is not required. Health insurance information is being collected in accordance with federal guidance; however, you will not be asked to pay a copay or deductible. Individuals who do not have health insurance will still be vaccinated.

For other important details about being vaccinated at a Hillsborough County site, including what to bring and what to expect, go to HCFLGov.net/vaccine and click on the “County” link.

Palm River vaccinations

Hillsborough County Vaccination Schedule for Week of May 17 Beginning Monday, May 17, Hillsborough County will consolidate its COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination operations at a single location in Palm River. This includes first doses, as well as all second doses regardless of which County vaccination site administered the initial shot.

First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available May 17-21 at the community center at Hillsborough County’s Palm River Park, 725 S. 58th St. in Tampa. This indoor walk-through location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

An appointment is not necessary.

In addition, individuals originally scheduled to receive their second dose from a County-run site are being directed to the Palm River Park location.

Individuals who missed their County-dispensed second dose also will be accepted there.

On-Site Targeted Vaccination Events Sought With demand continuing to decline at the large public COVID-19 vaccination sites, Hillsborough County Emergency Management is reassessing distribution strategies and developing other options for residents to get vaccinated.

Companies, community organizations, and faith-based organizations interested in an on-site targeted vaccine event are encouraged to call (888) 513-6321 or email [email protected].

Pasco County COVID-19 vaccination information

Meanwhile, in Pasco County, the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County says that as of May 10, it has vaccinated 211,556 people: 47,456 people have received their first doses and 164,100 people have completed their second doses.

Only second-dose vaccinations are provided through the month of May at both DOH-Pasco drive-thru vaccination sites. No first-dose vaccines are offered at these locations.

– Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Saint Leo University

– Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Sears, Gulf View Square Mall

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available Monday through Friday from

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at our Dade City clinic located at 13941 15th St., Dade City, FL 33525.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at our New Port Richey clinic located at 10841 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654.

Scheduling a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in Pasco

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at DOH-Pasco, Individuals can call 727-861-5260 and select Option 1 for Medical Services then Option 2 for Immunizations.

At this time, only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available through DOH-Pasco. To expedite the registration process at the new vaccination clinic sites, DOH-Pasco asks individuals who make an appointment by phone to complete the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form prior to arriving. Consent forms are available in English and Spanish on the DOH-Pasco COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution webpage.

DOH-Pasco is asking people with scheduled appointments to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time. It will result in a longer wait for you and others to adhere to their times. It is required to have a photo I.D. when checking in for all vaccination appointments.

Testing Reminder: COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Gulf View Square Mall is only available on Mondays from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The last day DOH-Pasco will be providing COVID-19 testing at the Gulf View Square Mall is Monday, May 24. Testing is NOT provided at Saint Leo University. For additional testing sites in Pasco County, go to bit.ly/PascoCOVIDtest.

Pasco County has over 130 locations providing vaccine throughout the county.

Please visit the DOH Vaccine Locator webpage to find COVID-19 vaccination sites by county or city.

For information on DOH-Pasco’s vaccination operations, please visit Pasco.FloridaHealth.gov.