COVID-19 vaccination updates for Hillsborough and Pasco

Share this:

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at three pop-up locations in Hillsborough County on Wednesday until 6:00 p.m.



Tampa vaccination locations

Robels Park at 3305 North Avon Avenue

Perry Harvey, Senior, Park at 1000 East Harrison Street

New Tampa Community Center at 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard.



No registration or appointment is required, just bring a mask and an id.

Pasco County vaccinations

The following information is provided by the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County:

“DOH-Pasco, in partnership with Pasco County Emergency Management, Sears at the Gulf View Square Mall and Saint Leo University, has been providing COVID-19 vaccine to individuals in Pasco County since Dec. 31, 2020.

“As of Sunday, May 2, Pasco County has vaccinated 202,810 people: 58,761 people have received their first doses and 144,049 people have completed their second doses. In addition, Pasco County Emergency Management has coordinated the distribution of 34,561 vaccines to individuals in 55+ communities.”

“Only second-dose vaccinations are provided through the month of May at both DOH-Pasco drive-thru vaccination sites. No first-dose vaccines are offered at these locations.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Saint Leo University

Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sears, Gulf View Square Mall

“As of Monday, May 3, vaccination appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at our Dade City clinic located at 13941 15th St., Dade City, FL 33525.

“Beginning Tuesday, May 11, vaccination appointments will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at our New Port Richey clinic located at 10841 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654.

“To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at DOH-Pasco, Individuals can call 727-861-5260 and select Option 1 for Medical Services then Option 2 for Immunizations.

“At this time, only the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available through DOH-Pasco. To expedite the registration process at the new vaccination clinic sites, DOH-Pasco asks individuals who make an appointment by phone to complete the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form prior to arriving. Consent forms are available in English and Spanish on the DOH-Pasco COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution webpage.

“DOH-Pasco is asking people with scheduled appointments to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time. It will result in a longer wait for you and others adhering to their times. It is required to have a photo I.D. when checking in for all vaccination appointments.

“Testing Reminder: The last day DOH-Pasco will be providing COVID-19 testing at the Gulf View Square Mall is Monday, May 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Testing is NOT provided at Saint Leo University. For additional testing sites in Pasco County, go to bit.ly/PascoCOVIDtest.

“Pasco County has over 130 locations providing vaccine throughout the county. Please visit the DOH Vaccine Locator webpage to find COVID-19 vaccination sites by county or city.

“For information on DOH-Pasco’s vaccination operations, please visit Pasco.FloridaHealth.gov.

“For questions about second dose vaccination, please visit: COVID-19 Vaccine Second Dose and for frequently asked questions, please visit COVID-19 Vaccination FAQs.”