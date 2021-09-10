More opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas, including at your worksite

Share this:

There are several COVID-19 vaccine outreach opportunities in Pinellas County, including at workplaces.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced the upcoming vaccine outreach calendar, which includes “at large and small employers offering their staff the convenience of a COVID-19 vaccine at the workplace.” DOH-Pinellas points out that “COVID-19 vaccines remain the single most effective weapon against the virus.”

DOH-Pinellas can set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at your workplace if you complete the survey here.

Three coronavirus vaccine outreach events in Pinellas

People who get vaccinated at these three outreach events will get a $20 food voucher.

Monday, Sept. 13: Northside Hospital Medical Office Plaza, 6006 49th St. N., 2nd Floor, St. Petersburg. 1-4 p.m. (Pfizer vaccines only; must be 18 years of age or older)

Thursday, Sept. 16: Outdoor vaccinations at the 200 Central Ave. Plaza, St. Petersburg. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (weather permitting)

Thursday, Sept. 16: Third Tuesday on the Deuces, 833 22nd St. S., Suite A, St. Petersburg. 6-10 p.m.

Other ways to get vaccinated

DOH-Pinellas says “other outreach events this week will be either second-dose clinics or events at small employers. Outdoor events may be cancelled or rescheduled due to inclement weather.”

Here is the federal website to find all locations where vaccines are provided. You can also call (800) 232-0233.

DOH-Pinellas points out that “The Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food & Drug Administration for those ages 16 and older; it is under emergency authorization for those ages 12 to 15 years of age. Outreach events are open to the public without an appointment. As always, vaccines are provided at no cost.”