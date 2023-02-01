Criminal justice and rehabilitation

Share this:

Barbara Rhode, founder of the Red Tent Women’s Initiative in St. Petersburg, talks about the non-profit’s trauma-centered program that gives women at the end of their incarceration counseling, education and the tools for a successful life after confinement. She was joined by Melissa Greene, a past participant in the Red Tent Initiative. We also heard from state Rep. Dianne Hart, from Tampa, who chairs the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, a group of established in the 1960s. She talked to WaveMakers about Gov. Ron DeSantis, Black history and her efforts to bring more humane conditions to Florida’s prison system.

Listen to the entire program by clipping the link below. You can also listen here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.