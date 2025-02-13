Crisis Center of Tampa Bay launches opiod recovery program

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s Transcare Medical Transportation Division has launched a new community Paramedicine program.

The program provides free support to those struggling with Substance Use Disorder. Paramedics will provide Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), a treatment that combines medication with behavioral therapy.

Those enrolled in the program will receive daily doses of Buprenorphine, a drug commonly used to assist those recovering from opioid addiction.

Individuals will also receive daily visits from a paramedic while waiting to be accepted into an opioid recovery center.

The paramedic will remain in contact with the individual while they are in recovery.

Community paramedic Cameron Pelzel said he is focused on guiding people through the withdrawal process

“I will see you every single day wherever you are, and typically that’s between one and seven days to provide treatment and check on your medical well-being,” Pelzel said.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is part of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network, which ensures individuals receive adequate medical and mental health care. The Crisis Center also provides trauma counseling and support for families coping with behavioral health challenges.

TransCare is a service offered by the Crisis Center and provides basic life support ambulance services and behavioral transportation.