Crowds, Carnations, and Community at St. Pete Pride 2025

Posted on June 30, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
TwinkVision: St. Pete Pride’s biggest weekend of the year brought the energy, sunshine, and the sense of togetherness we’ve come to expect from Florida’s largest Pride celebration. With Saturday afternoon’s parade stretching down the waterfront and Sunday’s Street Festival filling up Central Avenue, the city was overflowing with color, love, and community.

WMNF Community Radio and The Big Gay Radio Show joined in on the fun, with volunteers walking the parade route Saturday evening and handing out carnations from Jennie’s Flowers of St. Petersburg to spectators lining the street. The crowd, as always, showed up in full force… joyful and ready to celebrate!

On Sunday, the Street Festival offered space for everyone, families, allies, chosen fam, and all ends of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. Groups like the Rainbow Kids Promise, Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Black Pride, Dirty Honeyz, and Jacaranda Hill were among the many organizations and vendors sharing their work and connecting with the community. No matter how you celebrated, this weekend offered something special for everyone under the rainbow.

Check out pictures from Big Gay Radio Show host Chris Gorman below!

Saturday’s Parade

Sunday’s Street Festival

