Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

CSU continues to call for an above-average hurricane season; Cleanup begins after Debby

Posted on by Staff
Share
hurricane outlook

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

So far there have been four named tropical systems in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and if Colorado State University´s latest forecast verifies there would still be 19 storms to go.

Debby, the fourth named storm of the season made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Luckily the dry air infiltrated this system not allowing it to intensify to a major system, but the biggest concern was and still is the amount of water that falls from it. Parts of Florida received 15 inches of rain. South Carolina is dealing with some spots approaching 20 inches and the system is about to come back over South Carolina for round two.

As it is common after the system exits, drainage and the shift in winds push the rivers’ and creek’s water downstream, often bringing delayed flooding to areas near bodies of water, and if those areas are still dealing with flooding it could be weeks before the water recedes. This is the situation happening across parts of North Florida with major flooding happening in some spots along the Santa Fe River and St. Marys River. A moderate flood in many other spots along the Santa Fe and Suwannee Rivers. The long-range models show that Santa Fe River at Fort White to reach its most critical level by Friday night, and then gradually drop to the moderate stage by next Wednesday.

What’s the latest in the CSU forecast?

Meteorologists and experts from Colorado State University release a couple of updates throughout the hurricane season. The latest forecast is the last one of this season and will release a verification of this forecast in November 2024.

The latest forecast knocked down the total number of storms by 2 but kept the same for the hurricanes and major hurricanes that could form.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, leading the hurricane forecasts, says that there is high confidence that this will be a very active season. Water temperatures in the main development region of the Atlantic continue to be above average, even waters closer to the U.S. (as you can see in the picture below) continue to be extremely warm, and there is the chance for La Niña returning during the peak of hurricane season, which would enhance tropical storm formation due to the wind shear becoming more relaxed.

It only takes one storm to make it a busy season for you and your loved ones. Make sure to review your hurricane plans and that all your documents are in order. Please do not compare storms. Each storm is different and carries different hazards. Also, consider any recent events that might be putting your area at more risk or more vulnerable.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Florida attorney and “Pot Daddy” John Morgan speaks on recreational marijuana, Kamala Harris, and property insurance

Attorney John Morgan is the founder of America’s largest personal...

The power of protest: How music amplifies economic and labor rights

For over a century, music has been a potent force...

John Morgan
Attorney and Democrat donor John Morgan challenges State rep to debate on homeowner’s insurance

A National Bureau of Economic Research study estimates Florida had...

The Scoop: Wed. August 7th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Covid, Kamala Harris, and the continuing aftermath of Hurricane Debby....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase The Awesome S.G. Wood Music 🎵 Originally from Detroit and now in Tampa, Florida, award-winning singer-songwriter S.G. Wood describes his
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: