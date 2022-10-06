Cybersecurity attack in the City of Dunedin

Share this:

According to an email from the City of Dunedin, officials have discovered a cybersecurity attack that impacts the city’s network. The city is investigating. Dunedin says its Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities, city phones and social media networks are all secure.

But these operations are not available: city email, online payments for permits, utility billing, Parks & Recreation programs, inspection scheduling, and Marina fees.

The City of Dunedin says it is committed to protecting its employee and citizen information, systems security, and data privacy. Updates are available through the city website at dunedingov.com.