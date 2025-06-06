“D-Day and the Unexpected” on Morning Energy

“So much of the progress that would define the 20th century, on both sides of the Atlantic, came down to the battle for a slice of beach only six miles long and two miles wide.” ..–President Barack Obama, 10 years ago, in Normandy to mark the 65th anniversary of

June 6, 1944 may not seem like a significant date for most people unless you are perhaps an educator, history buff, born on this day, were involved in a significant event on this day and/or perhaps know of someone who was. Nonetheless, June 6, 1944 gained historic significance for being the first day of the largest naval, air, and land military operation which was code named “Operation Overload”, but commonly referred to as “D-Day”.

“D-Day” was a strategically coordinated allied attack on German-occupied Western Europe. The nearly one month battle involved a large-scale deception plan which included the simultaneous invasion of allied soldiers on several beaches in Normandy, France. Some of the allies included: Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and several other allied nations. “D-Day” was a significant turning point during the war due to the Germans being unexpectedly caught off guard. The “D-Day” invasions, subsequent attacks and post-war reconstruction also helped to establish the United States as a global leader. However, one of the things that 2025 will be remembered for is the United State’s global leadership status being questioned due to the controversial politics that led to increased tension between the United States and other nations.

Although “D-Day” is an expression that originated in the military circle, over the decades this expression has come to represent any day of special significance such as an election day, a wedding day or perhaps “the day” that a person chose to stand up for what they believe in, either collectively or solo. And a recent example of this collective stance (locally) is the ongoing love and support for public media and community radio through strong listenership and financial contributions.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the many ways that we can respond to those unexpected surprises in our lives, which for some can sometimes lead to victory.