“Daily Gratitude” on Morning Energy

Thanksgiving Day is a formal celebration in many countries around the world. In America, Thanksgiving was birth from a harvest festival shared between the English Colonists and the Wampanoag Indians in 1621. The festival was also a time to express gratitude for other blessings over the past year. However, between 1621 and up to the present day, the notion of Thanksgiving has undergone fundamental changes to its meaning.

In 1621,Thanksgiving was more about expressing gratitude for survival and also fellowship. However, these days, Thanksgiving has become more commercialized with a strong focus on Black Friday shopping specials. Nonetheless, there is still much to be grateful for as we bask in the prescience of our loved ones on this very special day. However, expressing gratitude should not be relegated to just one day. Expressing gratitude is something that we should strive to do on a “daily” basis.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of “Daily Gratitude” even in the mist of hardships.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

