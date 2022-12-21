Dan Ruth is Back & He’s Got  Some Things to Say!

Share this:

Tampa Bay Times Pulitzer-prize-winning editorial writer, political columnist, professor in the USF Honors College, and former WMNF Radio host, Dan Ruth was back on the airwaves with Shelley on MidPoint Wednesday for a year-end wrap-up. He’s got some thoughts on the news media, permitless carry of weapons in Florida, Fox News, DeSantis’ run for President, and the death of civic literacy making people too stupid to fulfill their responsibilities as citizens. It’s a fun “Ask Me Anything” style dialogue with Dan, Shelley, and our listeners to end the MidPoint year.

You can stream the show here or look for WMNF MidPoint wherever you get your podcasts.