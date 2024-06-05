Donate Now!
Dangerous record heat returns to Florida, rain is expected next week

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Although temperatures have been hot this last week, they have at least remained closer to normal values for this time of year.

This is all about to change starting Thursday as winds shift and mainly come from the south.

This change is in response to an incoming front that will continue to lose strength as it approaches Florida.

The winds coming from the south will allow the temperatures to rise to the mid to upper-90s.

The heat doesn’t come alone, it comes with deep tropical moisture that will make conditions feel very muggy.

Therefore, the temperatures will feel between 105° and 110° F across much of the state.

The mugginess will dominate much of Florida by Thursday morning. Morning temperature across Sarasota and Punta Gorda will be between 75° and 77°. This will come close to breaking records established in the early 2010s.

By Friday, the winds will be mainly out of the southwest. This will bring all the heat, gathered over land, and dump it along the East Coast of Florida, from the Space Coast Southward to Miami.

On Saturday and Sunday, record temperatures will be possible across the I-4 corridor, from Tampa to Orlando, and along I-95, from Melbourne to Miami. Highs could range between 94° and 97° and with the humidity, the temperatures will feel as if they were above 105°F.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale could break new records and the high temperature is likely to reach 95°F on Friday. The afternoon temperature for West Palm Beach is also forecast to beat a record established in 1998 of 94°F.

Deep tropical moisture arrives

And if you’re wondering about the front mentioned before, do not expect it to bring any significant changes. The front will be losing intensity north of Florida.

We will have a deep tropical air mass, arriving in the state late this weekend. This translates to numerous downpours and high rainfall from the start through the middle of the week. We are monitoring closely the onset of the showers and their origin. As of now, most models show the highest rainfall across southern Florida. Some areas could receive up to 5 inches between Sunday and Wednesday. Check back by Friday as we will continue to bring you updates on the radio and on wmnf.org.

Remember, hurricane season is here, and although we have started the season quietly without a named tropical system, things could quickly change. June storms tend to form closer to land from the remnant energy of frontal boundaries. So make sure you continue to monitor the weather closely. June is barely starting and June systems tend to be messy, not big wind makers, but high rainfall makers.

