David Jolly, who wants to be governor, talks about rejecting the left-right spectrum and finding ‘bold solutions’ to Florida’s problems

David Jolly / photo via repdavidjolly on Facebook

David Jolly started his career as a card-carrying member of the GOP, and went Independent in 2018 before joining Andrew Yang’s Forward party in 2022. Earlier this year, he did a full Charlie Crist and became a full-on Democrat.

“I don’t hide the ball,” Jolly, 52, told WMNF public affairs about his party switch ahead of announcing his run for Florida governor. Jolly added that he rejects the left-right spectrum and argued that big solutions might live on the left, center, or even somewhere on the right.

He discussed winning over Democrats, his Republican past, diversity, equity, and inclusion on college campuses, and more.

In the second half of the show, Michael Gordon—a former high school teacher, Tampa litigator, and federal prosecutor who handled some of the most high-profile cases against Jan. 6 rioters—discussed being fired by another local lawyer, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and his lawsuit against the Trump administration.